Jiri Kulich headshot

Jiri Kulich News: Lights lamp in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Kulich scored a goal in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Kulich has three points (one goal, two assists) over his last five games. He saw just 12:56 of ice time in this loss, which may be bad news for his ability to stay on the top line to close out the regular season. The 20-year-old has been decent in his rookie year, earning 15 goals, 24 points, 130 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating across 60 appearances.

