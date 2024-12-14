Jiri Kulich News: Lights lamp Saturday

Kulich tallied a goal, two shots and a plus-1 rating during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Kulich netted the game at two-apiece in the second period and has two goals in his last three games after being held off the scoresheet for the previous six outings. The Sabres are high on the 28th overall pick from the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, but Kulich has yet to establish himself as much of a fantasy asset.