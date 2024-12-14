Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jiri Kulich headshot

Jiri Kulich News: Lights lamp Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Kulich tallied a goal, two shots and a plus-1 rating during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Kulich netted the game at two-apiece in the second period and has two goals in his last three games after being held off the scoresheet for the previous six outings. The Sabres are high on the 28th overall pick from the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, but Kulich has yet to establish himself as much of a fantasy asset.

Jiri Kulich
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now