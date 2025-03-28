Jiri Kulich News: Lights lamp twice in win

Kulich scored two goals in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Penguins.

Both goals came in the second period, but they came against different goalies as Kulich helped chase Tristan Jarry from the game before greeting Alex Nedeljkovic with a tally midway through the frame. Kulich is up to 14 goals and 21 points over 51 appearances in his first full NHL campaign, and the 20-year-old is beginning to look like a bit of a steal as the 28th overall pick in the 2022 Draft.