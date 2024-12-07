Jiri Kulich News: Pots goal late in loss

Kulich scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Utah.

Kulich tallied at 17:40 of the third period, which was too late to make much of a difference in the game. The 20-year-old forward snapped a six-game point drought with the tally. He's up to three goals, 41 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating over 18 appearances, and he's yet to log an assist. While he has a bright future, his current performance doesn't rise to the level of fantasy relevance in most formats.