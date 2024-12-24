Jiri Kulich News: Records three points Monday

Kulich recorded two goals and an assist in Monday's 7-1 win over the Islanders.

Kulich found the twine late in the first period with a wrister to give Buffalo a two-goal advantage, and he later added an unassisted goal to round out the scoring in the final stages of the third frame. He's up to six goals on the season, and this was also the first time recorded two goals, or more than one point, in a single game in 2024-25.