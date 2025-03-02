Jiri Kulich News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Kulich scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Kulich was limited to one assist over six games in February despite seeing some top-line minutes in that time. He was shuffled down to the third line Saturday, and while he got back on the scoresheet, his rest-of-season potential is fairly limited lower in the lineup. Kulich has established himself well as a rookie with 12 goals, six assists, 96 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 44 appearances this season, but the 20-year-old is still not a candidate to be rostered in all fantasy formats.