Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jiri Kulich headshot

Jiri Kulich News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Kulich scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Kulich was limited to one assist over six games in February despite seeing some top-line minutes in that time. He was shuffled down to the third line Saturday, and while he got back on the scoresheet, his rest-of-season potential is fairly limited lower in the lineup. Kulich has established himself well as a rookie with 12 goals, six assists, 96 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 44 appearances this season, but the 20-year-old is still not a candidate to be rostered in all fantasy formats.

Jiri Kulich
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now