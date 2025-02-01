Jiri Kulich News: Scores two goals Friday

Kulich recorded two goals, two shots and four PIM in Friday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

Kulich is going through a very productive stretch both as a scorer and playmaker, and the 20-year-old continues to show he has a bright future in the NHL every time he steps on the ice. This two-goal effort extended his point streak to three games, and he's notched seven points (four goals, three assists) over his last five appearances. The 20-year-old Czech native has 11 goals and 16 total points in 37 regular-season contests so far.