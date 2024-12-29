Jiri Kulich News: Seals win Sunday

Kulich deposited an empty-net goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Kulich put Buffalo up 4-2 with an insurance marker at 16:19 of the third period. The 20-year-old registered just two goals over the first two months of the campaign, but he's picked up the pace through 12 games in December with five tallies and two helpers. Kulich has bounced around the lineup this season, but he's currently centering the third line in addition to having a role on the No. 2 power-play unit. The 2022 first-round selection has provided seven goals and nine points through 27 outings.