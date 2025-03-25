Fantasy Hockey
Jiri Kulich headshot

Jiri Kulich News: Set to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Kulich (concussion) is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Senators, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Kulich was out for four games, but his presence in line rushes on the first line suggests he's ready to return. He has 19 points in 49 appearances this season and could carve out some fantasy value as a streaming option as long as he remains in the top six.

