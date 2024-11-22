Jiri Kulich News: Wins it in overtime

Kulich scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Kulich scored at 4:00 of overtime, following up a rebound to complete the Sabres' comeback from a 2-0 deficit. This was his first point in three appearances since he returned from AHL Rochester. Kulich has seen third-line usage for the most part, though as a young player, his ice time may fluctuate with his performance. He has two goals, 25 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-1 rating over 11 NHL appearances in 2024-25 while averaging 14:07 per game.