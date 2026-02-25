Jiri Patera News: Drops to AHL
Patera was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.
Patera spent the Olympic break with the Canucks, but he is no longer needed on the NHL roster with Kevin Lankinen good to go after his time with Team Finland. Patera may get chances to play later in the season if Lankinen or Nikita Tolopilo sustain injuries.
