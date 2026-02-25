Jiri Patera headshot

Jiri Patera News: Drops to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Patera was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.

Patera spent the Olympic break with the Canucks, but he is no longer needed on the NHL roster with Kevin Lankinen good to go after his time with Team Finland. Patera may get chances to play later in the season if Lankinen or Nikita Tolopilo sustain injuries.

Jiri Patera
Vancouver Canucks
