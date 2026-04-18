Jiri Patera headshot

Jiri Patera News: Earns shutout in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Patera posted a 25-save shutout in AHL Abbotsford's 2-0 win over Ontario on Saturday.

Patera improved to 12-14-2 with a 2.63 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 30 outings this season. This was his third career AHL shutout. Patera also made one NHL appearance in 2025-26, allowing seven goals on 40 shots in a loss to the Panthers on Nov. 17.

Jiri Patera
Vancouver Canucks
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