Jiri Patera News: Earns shutout in AHL win

Patera posted a 25-save shutout in AHL Abbotsford's 2-0 win over Ontario on Saturday.

Patera improved to 12-14-2 with a 2.63 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 30 outings this season. This was his third career AHL shutout. Patera also made one NHL appearance in 2025-26, allowing seven goals on 40 shots in a loss to the Panthers on Nov. 17.