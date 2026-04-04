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Jiri Patera News: Receives emergency call-up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 4:35pm

Patera was recalled from AHL Abbotsford under emergency conditions Saturday.

Patera's recall suggests an issue with one of the Canucks' goaltenders. Nikita Tolopilo was confirmed to start Saturday versus the Mammoth, which could mean Kevin Lankinen will be unavailable. However, Patera might be a healthy scratch if Tolopilo and Lankinen are both in the lineup.

Jiri Patera
Vancouver Canucks
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