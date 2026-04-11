Jiri Patera headshot

Jiri Patera News: Sent back down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 6:28pm

Patera was returned to AHL Abbotsford on Saturday.

Kevin Lankinen will return from an upper-body injury, ending Patera's emergency recall. The 27-year-old Patera will likely spend the rest of the campaign with Abbotsford. He didn't play during his week-long stint with the big club.

Jiri Patera
Vancouver Canucks
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