Jiri Patera News: Sent back down
Patera was returned to AHL Abbotsford on Saturday.
Kevin Lankinen will return from an upper-body injury, ending Patera's emergency recall. The 27-year-old Patera will likely spend the rest of the campaign with Abbotsford. He didn't play during his week-long stint with the big club.
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