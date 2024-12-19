J.J. Moser Injury: Out 8-10 weeks
Moser (lower body) is set to miss the next 8-10 weeks, the Lightning announced Thursday.
That timetable suggests Moser likely won't be back before the 4 Nations Face-Off, which runs from Feb. 12-20. Tampa Bay's first game after the tournament will be against Seattle on Feb. 23. Moser has two goals and 10 points in 27 appearances in 2024-25. The Lightning will sometimes dress 11 forward and seven defensemen, but they'll probably stick with 12 forwards and six blueliners for the duration of Moser's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now