J.J. Moser Injury: Out 8-10 weeks

Moser (lower body) is set to miss the next 8-10 weeks, the Lightning announced Thursday.

That timetable suggests Moser likely won't be back before the 4 Nations Face-Off, which runs from Feb. 12-20. Tampa Bay's first game after the tournament will be against Seattle on Feb. 23. Moser has two goals and 10 points in 27 appearances in 2024-25. The Lightning will sometimes dress 11 forward and seven defensemen, but they'll probably stick with 12 forwards and six blueliners for the duration of Moser's absence.