J.J. Moser News: Activated from IR

Moser (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Moser missed 27 straight games due to the injury and was among Tampa Bay's scratches for Sunday's road game versus Montreal. He could be an option to play after the 4 Nations Face-Off against Seattle on Feb. 23. Moser has two goals, eight assists, 28 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and 19 hits in 27 appearances this season.