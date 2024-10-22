J.J. Moser News: Another three-point game

Moser had a goal and two assists in an 8-5 victory over the Devils on Tuesday.

The goal was one of those couldn't-repeat-it-if-you-tried types. Moser scored a shorthanded goal from his own zone on a clearing attempt that deflected in off the boards after Jake Allen went to play the puck behind his net. Moser has six points (two goals, four assists) in six games this season, but his points have come in two contests. Points are points, though, so maybe he should simply buy a lotto ticket.