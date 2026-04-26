J.J. Moser News: Dishes pair of assists
Moser logged two assists and three blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4.
Moser set up Jake Guentzel's goal late in the second period and had a hand in Brandon Hagel's go-ahead tally in the third. With a goal and two assists over four games in this first-round series, the 26-year-old Moser has offered a little depth scoring from the blue line. He's also maintained his shutdown role with a plus-2 rating, nine blocked shots and six hits. This is his second year in the postseason -- he was held off the scoresheet in all five playoff outings he made in 2025.
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