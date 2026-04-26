J.J. Moser headshot

J.J. Moser News: Dishes pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Moser logged two assists and three blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4.

Moser set up Jake Guentzel's goal late in the second period and had a hand in Brandon Hagel's go-ahead tally in the third. With a goal and two assists over four games in this first-round series, the 26-year-old Moser has offered a little depth scoring from the blue line. He's also maintained his shutdown role with a plus-2 rating, nine blocked shots and six hits. This is his second year in the postseason -- he was held off the scoresheet in all five playoff outings he made in 2025.

J.J. Moser
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.J. Moser See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.J. Moser See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, April 24
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, April 24
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
16 days ago