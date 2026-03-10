J.J. Moser News: Four points in last two games
Moser scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to Columbus.
It was a point shot through traffic. Moser has four points, including two goals, in his last two games. His two shots Tuesday pushed him to 94 this season -- that's a career high. Moser has seven goals and 17 assists in 61 games this season. Those seven goals equal his career mark, which he set in Arizona in 2022-23.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.J. Moser See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2513 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice15 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1722 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.J. Moser See More