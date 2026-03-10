J.J. Moser headshot

J.J. Moser News: Four points in last two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 10:29pm

Moser scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to Columbus.

It was a point shot through traffic. Moser has four points, including two goals, in his last two games. His two shots Tuesday pushed him to 94 this season -- that's a career high. Moser has seven goals and 17 assists in 61 games this season. Those seven goals equal his career mark, which he set in Arizona in 2022-23.

J.J. Moser
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.J. Moser See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.J. Moser See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
15 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 17
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 17
Author Image
Corey Abbott
22 days ago