J.J. Moser News: Nabs helper Monday

Moser recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Moser has picked up five helpers over his last 15 games, but he's gone 18 contests without a goal. The 26-year-old defenseman continues to see top-four minutes for the Lightning, and it's his play in his own zone that keeps him in that role. He's at 29 points, 111 shots on net, 91 blocked shots, 61 hits, 69 PIM and a plus-41 rating over 79 appearances this season.