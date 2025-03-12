J.J. Moser News: No points since return

Moser was held off the scoresheet for the ninth straight game in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Since his 27-game absence due to a lower-body injury, Moser has been quiet all around. He's picked up nine shots on net, eight hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating since rejoining the lineup Feb. 23 versus the Kraken. The 25-year-old blueliner is still seeing a shutdown role in the top four, so his offense should eventually come around a bit thanks to his significant ice time. He's at 10 points, 37 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 27 hits and a plus-12 rating while averaging 19:39 of ice time over 36 appearances.