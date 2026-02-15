J.J. Moser headshot

J.J. Moser News: Pair of helpers against Czechia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Moser supplied two assists and put two shots on goal in Switzerland's 4-3 overtime win over Czechia in Olympic round-robin play Sunday.

Moser slid the primary helper for the goals scored by Roman Josi and Pius Suter, which ultimately set Switzerland up to win Sunday's contest in overtime. The pair of helpers brought Moser up to four points for the tournament, which is tied for the team lead alongside Timo Meier. Moser has an outside shot to lead all defensemen in points at the Olympics and should continue to see heavy usage alongside Josi for the remainder of the event.

J.J. Moser
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.J. Moser See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.J. Moser See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
10 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
15 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
16 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
23 days ago
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?
NHL
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?
Author Image
Jim Tomlin
26 days ago