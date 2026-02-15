J.J. Moser News: Pair of helpers against Czechia

Moser supplied two assists and put two shots on goal in Switzerland's 4-3 overtime win over Czechia in Olympic round-robin play Sunday.

Moser slid the primary helper for the goals scored by Roman Josi and Pius Suter, which ultimately set Switzerland up to win Sunday's contest in overtime. The pair of helpers brought Moser up to four points for the tournament, which is tied for the team lead alongside Timo Meier. Moser has an outside shot to lead all defensemen in points at the Olympics and should continue to see heavy usage alongside Josi for the remainder of the event.