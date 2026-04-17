J.J. Moser headshot

J.J. Moser News: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Moser (rest) participated in Friday's practice session, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Moser rested in Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Rangers, but his return to practice signals that he should officially be available for Game 1 against the Canadiens on Sunday. Across 79 regular-season appearances this year, Moser logged seven goals, 22 assists, 91 blocked shots, 69 PIM and 61 hits while averaging 21:34 of ice time.

J.J. Moser
Tampa Bay Lightning
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