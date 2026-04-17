J.J. Moser News: Returns to practice
Moser (rest) participated in Friday's practice session, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Moser rested in Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Rangers, but his return to practice signals that he should officially be available for Game 1 against the Canadiens on Sunday. Across 79 regular-season appearances this year, Moser logged seven goals, 22 assists, 91 blocked shots, 69 PIM and 61 hits while averaging 21:34 of ice time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.J. Moser See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.J. Moser See More