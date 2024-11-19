J.J. Moser News: Sets up game-winning goal

Moser registered an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Moser set up Brayden Point's second goal of the game, which came at 3:58 of overtime to complete the comeback win. Aside from a pair of three-point games in October, it's been radio silence on the scoresheet for Moser. He snapped a 10-game point drought with his helper Tuesday and now has two goals, five assists, 21 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 13 hits and a plus-7 rating over 17 contests. He's filling a top-four role, but his slump has recently cost him power-play time, so he's more of a pure defender at this stage of the season.