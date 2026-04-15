J.J. Moser News: Sitting out regular-season finale
Moser (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Moser won't play in the regular-season finale but should be fine for Game 1 of the playoffs versus the Canadiens. The 26-year-old defenseman had 29 points over 79 outings this season and should be a shutdown defender during the postseason.
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