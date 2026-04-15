J.J. Moser headshot

J.J. Moser News: Sitting out regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Moser (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Moser won't play in the regular-season finale but should be fine for Game 1 of the playoffs versus the Canadiens. The 26-year-old defenseman had 29 points over 79 outings this season and should be a shutdown defender during the postseason.

J.J. Moser
Tampa Bay Lightning
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