J.J. Moser headshot

J.J. Moser News: Three-point effort in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Moser scored a goal on three shots, added two assists, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Sabres.

Moser put a four-game slump to rest with his best outing of the season. The defenseman was pressed into heavier minutes since he didn't get involved in the first-period shenanigans that landed some of his fellow blueliners in the penalty box. Moser's goal was his first since Jan. 13 versus the Penguins. The Swiss defenseman is up to six goals, 23 points, 92 shots on net, 77 blocked shots, 49 PIM, 46 hits and a plus-40 rating over 60 outings in a top-four role this season.

J.J. Moser
Tampa Bay Lightning
