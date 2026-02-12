J.J. Moser headshot

J.J. Moser News: Two points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Moser recorded a goal and an assist in Switzerland's 4-0 win over France in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Thursday.

Moser gave the Swiss team a 2-0 lead in the early stages of the first period, and then he participated in Timo Meier's fourth goal at the 16:13 mark of the final frame. Moser will have to be far more focused on the defensive side of the puck in the next game, however, with a tough matchup against Canada scheduled for Friday.

J.J. Moser
Tampa Bay Lightning
