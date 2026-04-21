J.J. Moser headshot

J.J. Moser News: Unlikely overtime hero in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Moser scored the game-winning goal Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Anthony Cirelli won an offensive zone face-off back to Moser, who took off along the blue line and down the top of the right circle before roofing the puck over Jakub Dobes' glove. It came at 12:48 of the overtime frame. Moser isn't known for his offense. He finished the regular season with seven goals, 22 assists, 111 shots, plus-41 rating, 91 blocks, 69 PIM and 61 hits.

J.J. Moser
Tampa Bay Lightning
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