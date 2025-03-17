Fantasy Hockey
JJ Peterka headshot

JJ Peterka Injury: Ruled out for Monday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Peterka (lower body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bruins, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Although Peterka will be unavailable for a third consecutive game, head coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that the 23-year-old winger is on track to play in Thursday's game against Utah. Brett Murray will likely enter the lineup for the shorthanded Sabres against Boston.

JJ Peterka
Buffalo Sabres
