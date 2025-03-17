JJ Peterka Injury: Ruled out for Monday's game
Peterka (lower body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bruins, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Although Peterka will be unavailable for a third consecutive game, head coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that the 23-year-old winger is on track to play in Thursday's game against Utah. Brett Murray will likely enter the lineup for the shorthanded Sabres against Boston.
