JJ Peterka News: 12 points in last 11 games

Peterka scored Buffalo's only goal in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

Peterka snapped Filip Gustavsson's shutout bid at 6:48 of the third period when he wired a wrist shot from the right hash marks off the rush. He has a goal in two straight games after missing three due to an injury and has earned at least one point in nine of his last 11 outings. Peteraka has six goals, six assists and 28 shots in that span.