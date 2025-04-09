JJ Peterka News: Adds insurance tally

Peterka scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Peterka stretched the lead to 3-0 early in the third period when he converted on a feed from Jack Quinn. Over 11 games since he returned from a lower-body injury, Peterka has five goals, six assists and 27 shots on net. The 23-year-old winger is up to 24 tallies, 62 points, 163 shots on net, 32 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 72 contests in a top-six role this season.