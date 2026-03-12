JJ Peterka News: Forces overtime Thursday
Peterka scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
Peterka has just two goals over seven contests in March, though he's added 18 shots on net. The 24-year-old winger remains in a middle-six role, but he's logged less than 15 minutes of ice time in six straight outings. Through 66 games this season, he has 22 goals, 40 points, 131 shots on net and a plus-8 rating. Without a steady stream of top-line minutes, Peterka is just a fine offense-only option in fantasy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Peterka See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 111 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 111 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions33 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 238 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JJ Peterka See More