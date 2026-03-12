JJ Peterka headshot

JJ Peterka News: Forces overtime Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Peterka scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Peterka has just two goals over seven contests in March, though he's added 18 shots on net. The 24-year-old winger remains in a middle-six role, but he's logged less than 15 minutes of ice time in six straight outings. Through 66 games this season, he has 22 goals, 40 points, 131 shots on net and a plus-8 rating. Without a steady stream of top-line minutes, Peterka is just a fine offense-only option in fantasy.

