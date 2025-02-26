JJ Peterka News: Nets goal in comeback win

Peterka scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Peterka's goal sparked the Sabres' third-period comeback -- he got them on the board at 1:56 of the final frame. The winger has earned six goals and five assists over his last 10 outings as he continues to be a steady source of offense. For the season, he's up to 16 goals, 43 points, 120 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. He's on pace to surpass last year's career-high 50 points by a fairly wide margin.