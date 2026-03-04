JJ Peterka News: Nets power-play marker

Peterka scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Peterka ended a four-game point drought with his tally. The 24-year-old winger was rolling before the Olympic break, but it appears he wasn't able to carry over his momentum from putting up four points in five games with Germany during the tournament. Peterka is up to 21 goals, 39 points (four on the power play), 121 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 61 outings this season.