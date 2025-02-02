Fantasy Hockey
JJ Peterka headshot

JJ Peterka News: On scoresheet again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Peterka scored his 15th goal of the season Sunday in a 4-3 win over the Devils.

Peterka is riding a three-game point streak consisting of four goals and two assists. The 23-year-old has only been held off the scoresheet on one occasion over his last six games. The German forward's strong play this season has vaulted him up to the top line and No. 1 power-play unit. Overall, Peterka has generated 26 helpers and 41 points through 50 appearances, trailing only Tage Thompson for the team lead in scoring.

