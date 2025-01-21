Fantasy Hockey
JJ Peterka News: Posts two points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Peterka scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Peterka ended a three-game slump with this performance. It was his third multi-point effort in his last seven games. The winger is now at 11 goals, 34 points, 95 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 45 outings overall. He looked good in his return to the top line Tuesday, but he may not stay there if Jason Zucker (illness) can play Thursday in Calgary.

