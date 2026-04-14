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JJ Peterka News: Reaches 25-goal mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Peterka scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Peterka has three goals over seven games in April. His tally Tuesday got him to the 25-goal mark on the season, a level he's reached in three straight campaigns. He's at 46 points, 156 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 81 appearances, with his drop from last year's point total (68) being due to less success in setting up teammates and a notably smaller power-play role in his first year with the Mammoth.

JJ Peterka
Utah Mammoth
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