JJ Peterka News: Scores again in loss
Peterka scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Peterka has scored in back-to-back games and has three goals and five assists over his last seven outings. The winger's tally opened the scoring at 11:54 of the first period Thursday. Peterka is up to 25 goals, 63 points, 166 shots on net, 29 hits, 32 PIM and an even plus-minus rating across 73 contests in 2024-25. He continues to have ample scoring upside, and there are four games left on the Sabres' schedule for him to add to his totals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now