JJ Peterka News: Scores in Tuesday's overtime win

Peterka scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Peterka opened the scoring just 1:53 into the game, though the Mammoth gave the early lead away just 11 seconds later. The 24-year-old winger has three points over his last four outings while continuing to fill a middle-six role. He's up to 24 goals, 45 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 77 appearances. Peterka hasn't found the same quality of opportunities in his first year in Utah as he did over the previous two seasons in Buffalo, leading to a decline in offense.