JJ Peterka News: Set to return against Utah
Peterka (lower body) is slated to return to action against Utah on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Peterka missed the last three games due to a lower-body injury but was trending toward returning to action for Thursday's matchup. The 23-year-old will officially be able to suit up, and he's recorded four goals, six assists, five hits, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over nine appearances since the 4 Nations break.
