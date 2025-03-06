JJ Peterka News: Seven-game, 10-point streak

Peterka scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-5 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

Peterka pushed the Sabres up 5-3 at 12:40 of the second when he forced a turnover by Nikita Kucherov and fired a snap shot from the right circle past Andrei Vasilevskiy's glove. The young forward is on a seven-game, 10-point scoring streak. It includes four goals and six assists. Peterka has been one of the few bright lights in the city of fires this season. He has 19 goals, 32 assists and 133 shots in 59 games this season. He also passed his career mark of 50 points Thursday.