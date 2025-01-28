JJ Peterka News: Seven points in last four games

Peterka scored a hat trick and had an assist in a 7-2 win against the Bruins on Tuesday. It was his first NHL hat trick.

Peterka's first stood as the winner. His wrist shot from the left circle beat Jeremy Swayman far top corner early in the second period to push the score to 3-1. His second made it 5-2 at the mid-point of the third period when he split the D and pushed through, scoring blocker side from in front. Peterka's third went into the empty net. He has seven points, including four goals, in his last four games, and his 39 points (48 games) put him second on the Sabres scoring list, behind Tage Thompson who has 44 points in 45 games. Peterka's game continues to grow. He is on pace for 65 points this season, which would eclipse his career mark of 50, set last season.