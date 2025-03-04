JJ Peterka News: Six-game, eight-point streak

Peterka scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-2 loss to San Jose on Tuesday.

Peterka fired a one-timer from the right circle on a first-period power play to knot the game 1-1. He's on a six-game, eight-point scoring streak (three goals, five assists), and he's one point from equaling his career-high 50 points set last season. Peterka's offensive growth is real. At 23, he's already sitting in a tie with Rasmus Dahlin for second in team scoring.