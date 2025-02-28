JJ Peterka News: Tallies in Thursday's loss

Peterka scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Peterka has scored in back-to-back games and has six tallies and three assists over his last eight contests. In that span, he's also posted 21 shots on net and a plus-7 rating. The 23-year-old winger continues to impress as a scorer, earning 44 points, 122 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 55 outings this season, though he adds little in the way of non-scoring production.