JJ Peterka headshot

JJ Peterka News: Two-point effort against Caps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Peterka produced two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals.

He also beat Charlie Lindgren in the final round of the shootout for the winning tally. Peterka has been on a tear since mid-December, churning out three goals and 12 points over the last 11 games with four of those points (one goal and three helpers) coming on the power play.

JJ Peterka
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
