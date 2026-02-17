Joachim Blichfeld headshot

Joachim Blichfeld News: Picks up two assists Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Blichfeld supplied two assists and placed three shots on net in Denmark's 3-2 loss to Czechia in Olympic qualification round play Tuesday.

Blichfeld played a hand in each of Denmark's two goals in the second period, including Nick Olesen's power-play tally late in the period. The pair of helpers were Blichfeld's first two points of the Olympics to go along with a minus-two rating through four appearances.

