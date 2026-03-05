Joakim Kemell News: Joins big club
Kemell was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday, Nick Kieser of Lower Broad Hockey reports.
Kemell is the latest player to get a call-up from Milwaukee as the Predators continue to sell leading up to the trade deadline. The 21-year-old will likely be in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Bruins if he is able to get to the arena on time. The trade of Michael Bunting to Dallas created the need for Kemell's call-up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joakim Kemell See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15010 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1155 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joakim Kemell See More