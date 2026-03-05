Joakim Kemell News: Joins big club

Kemell was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday, Nick Kieser of Lower Broad Hockey reports.

Kemell is the latest player to get a call-up from Milwaukee as the Predators continue to sell leading up to the trade deadline. The 21-year-old will likely be in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Bruins if he is able to get to the arena on time. The trade of Michael Bunting to Dallas created the need for Kemell's call-up.