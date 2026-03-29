Joakim Kemell News: Pots goal vs. Tampa Bay
Kemell scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.
Kemell scored the first goal of his NHL career with a deflection at the 8:31 mark of the second period. However, he hasn't taken a single shot in four of his eight appearances this season, and as a fourth-line rookie, he's not expected to have much upside in the final weeks of the regular season. Kemell is averaging just 0.75 shots per game in his eight outings in 2025-26.
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