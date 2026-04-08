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Joakim Kemell News: Produces pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Kemell logged two assists, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Ducks.

Kemell earned the first multi-point effort of his career with this performance. He set up Erik Haula's second-period tally and Zachary L'Heureux's goal in the third. Kemell has earned all three of his points this season over the last five games. He's added 10 shots on net, 20 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 12 appearances.

Joakim Kemell
Nashville Predators
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