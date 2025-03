Hicketts has agreed to a two-year, two-way contract with the Kings on Thursday.

Hicketts has three goals, 27 points and 37 PIM in 52 outings with AHL Ontario in 2024-25. The 28-year-old defenseman has appeared in 22 career NHL regular-season games, but he hasn't been in a lineup at the top level since the 2019-20 campaign.